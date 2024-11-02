GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi, Greece counterpart review progress in bilateral ties

In his call to Narendra Modi, Kyriakos Mitsotakis warmly congratulated him on his re-election in the general elections

Published - November 02, 2024 11:51 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file image of Indian PM Narendra Modi and his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis

A file image of Indian PM Narendra Modi and his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis have appreciated the momentum in bilateral ties following recent high-level exchanges.

An official statement said on Saturday (October 2, 2024) that the two leaders reiterated their firm commitment to further strengthening the India-Greece strategic partnership.

In his call to Mr. Modi, Mr. Mitsotakis warmly congratulated him on his re-election in the general elections.

They reviewed the progress in a number of areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, defence, shipping and connectivity, in a follow-up to Mitsotakis's visit to India earlier this year.

The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of interest, including the IMEEC.

Related Topics

India / Delhi / India / international relations

