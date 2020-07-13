Google to invest $10 billion in India

New Delhi

13 July 2020 14:17 IST

The announcement comes after PM Narendra Modi and Google’s Sundar Pichai had a discussion

Tech giant Google has announced USD 10 billion investment in India. The company's Indian-origin CEO Sundar Pichai announced Rs. 75,000 crore or about USD 10 billion digitalization fund which will be utilised over next five to seven years.

This will be done via a mix of equity investments, partnership and operational infra and ecosystem investment, he added.

Investments will focus on four areas: access to information in local language, building new products and services relevant to India, digital transformation of businesses and leveraging technology and AI for social good.

The announcement came minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about his discussion with Mr. Pichai.

“This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with Sundar Pichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

This is a significant move in the middle of the pandemic, which speaks of India’s openness and attractiveness as an investment destination, said sources in the government.