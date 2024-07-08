PM Modi goes to Moscow while Rahul Gandhi heads for Assam, Manipur: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on July 8 attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying while it will be Rahul Gandhi's third visit to Manipur since violence broke out in May last year, the PM has neither found the time nor even had the inclination to visit the state for even a few hours.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today, the non-biological PM goes to Moscow while the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha heads for Assam and Manipur. Of course, the drumbeaters of the non-biological PM have claimed that he stopped the Russia-Ukraine war for some time. Presumably, this Moscow trip will lead to even more bizarre claims," he said.

“This is Rahul Gandhi’s third visit to Manipur ever since the “State blew up” fourteen months ago,” Mr. Ramesh said.

"The non-biological PM has not found the time nor even had the inclination to visit Manipur even for a few hours after the grave crisis erupted on May 3rd, 2023, " he said.

"He [Modi] has not even met the CM of the State - who happens to be from his own party - and other political leaders of the State, including MLAs and MPs," Mr. Ramesh said.

Mr. Modi is visiting Russia on July 8 and 9 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. Mr. Gandhi would travel from Delhi to Silchar on a flight and from there would head to Jiribam district where fresh violence occurred on June 6.

After landing in Imphal, he will head to Churachandpur district where he will interact with people living in relief camps.

From Churachandpur, the Congress leader will go to Moirang in Bishnupur district by road and visit some relief camps. He will then return to Imphal where a meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey is scheduled to take place. Mr. Gandhi visited Manipur in June 2023 and also for the start of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra earlier this year.

Initiating the debate on behalf of the Opposition in the Lower House of Parliament on the Motion of Thanks for the President's address in the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha last week, Mr. Gandhi had accused the BJP-led government of pushing Manipur into a "civil war" due to its policies and politics.

The Congress leader had also criticised Prime Minister Modi for not visiting the State since ethnic violence broke out there.

Mr. Gandhi had alleged that the government is behaving as if nothing has happened in Manipur. "You have immersed Manipur into a civil war. Manipur has been burnt by you, your policies and your politics," he had said.

Replying to a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks for the President's address, Prime Minister Modi had said the Centre was working with the State government and others to restore normalcy in the State.

He had said that more than 500 people have been arrested and more than 11,000 FIRs have been registered in Manipur. Mr. Modi had further said Manipur was facing a flood situation as well and the Centre has dispatched two teams of the National Disaster Response Force to the State.

Manipur plunged into violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May last year. Since then, some 200 people have been killed while thousands have been displaced following large-scale arson that gutted homes and government buildings.