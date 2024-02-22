ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi gives target to make Amul producer GCMMF world's biggest dairy company

February 22, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - Ahmedabad

"Today Amul (GCMMF) is the eight largest dairy company in the world, your target is to make it number one, the government will give all its support. This is Modi's guarantee," PM Modi said.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to dairy farmers during Golden Jubilee Celebration of AMUL Federation (Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on February 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the target of making GCMMF, which owns Amul brand, the number one dairy company in the world from its current eighth position.

The prime minister was speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its products under the brand 'Amul', at the Narendra Modi stadium.

"While the global dairy sector is developing at 2% per annum, India's dairy sector is developing at 6%," Mr. Modi said.

"Today Amul (GCMMF) is the eight largest dairy company in the world, your target is to make it number one, the government will give all its support. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

Addressing thousands of members of the co-operative dairy union who had come from all over the state, Mr. Modi said after India's independence many brands were created, but none of them is like 'Amul'.

PM Modi also said that the contribution of women is paramount in the development of the country's dairy cooperative movement.

"India's dairy sector has seen women-led development...women are the backbone of the dairy sector," he said.

