PM Modi gifts President Biden antique silver hand-engraved train model

PM Narendra Modi gifted an antique silver hand-engraved train model to President Joe Biden and a pashmina shawl to First Lady Jill Biden on the third day of of his U.S. visit for the Quad summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This silver hand-engraved train model — a rare and extraordinary piece, masterfully crafted by artisans from Maharashtra — is made of 92.5% silver and the model has been customised by inscribing “Delhi-Delaware” on the sides of the main carriage and “Indian Railways” on the sides of the engine in English and Hindi based on the standard format used on passenger trains in India, officials said. This masterpiece not only highlights the artisan’s exceptional skill but also serves as a glowing testimony to the long history of Indian railways and its global influences, they added.

Pashmina shawl for First Lady

PM Modi chose a pashmina shawl in papier mache box as the gift for the First Lady Jill Biden, officials said. Pashmina shawl of exceptional quality and unparalleled beauty come from the Jammu and Kashmir. Pashmina shawls are heirlooms passed down through generations, carrying memories and emotions within their threads, officials said. Pashmina shawls traditionally come packed in papier mâché boxes from J&K, that are renowned for their exquisite beauty and craftsmanship.

ADVERTISEMENT

These boxes are handmade using a mixture of paper pulp, glue, and other natural materials. Each box is a unique work of art, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir. These boxes are not only functional but also serve as decorative items in their own right, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 22, 2024) expressed deep appreciation for U.S. President Joe Biden for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India.

Prime Minister Modi is in the U.S. for a three-day visit to “further strengthen India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.” He attended the Quad Leaders’ Summit on Saturday (September 22, 2024) hosted by President Biden in his hometown Wilmington, Delaware.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.