ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi gifts Kolhapur's traditional metal work to Nigerian President

Updated - November 18, 2024 07:06 pm IST - New Delhi

The 'Silofar Panchamrit Kalash features elegant engravings typical of Kolhapur's renowned metalwork, with motifs that often include floral patterns, deities and traditional designs.

PTI

PM Narendra Modi withc | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a 'Silofar Panchamrit Kalash', officials said on Monday (November 18, 2024), describing the pot as a stunning example of traditional craftsmanship from Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

This 'kalash', they added, is made from high-quality silver, shaped with skill and precision. It features elegant engravings typical of Kolhapur's renowned metal work, with motifs that often include floral patterns, deities and traditional designs.

Silofar Panchamrit Kalash gifted by PM Modi to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The handle of the 'kalash' and the lid are crafted to provide ease of use during religious ceremonies, where 'panchamrit' — a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar — is served, they said.

Mr. Modi had arrived in the Nigerian capital Abuja early Sunday (November 17, 2024) on the first trip to the country by an Indian Prime Minister after a gap of 17 years. He is currently on a five-day tour of three countries and reached Brazil earlier on Monday (Novemeber 18, 2024) to attend the G20 summit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US