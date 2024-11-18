 />
PM Modi gifts Kolhapur's traditional metal work to Nigerian President

The 'Silofar Panchamrit Kalash features elegant engravings typical of Kolhapur's renowned metalwork, with motifs that often include floral patterns, deities and traditional designs.

Updated - November 18, 2024 07:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
PM Narendra Modi withc

PM Narendra Modi withc | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a 'Silofar Panchamrit Kalash', officials said on Monday (November 18, 2024), describing the pot as a stunning example of traditional craftsmanship from Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

This 'kalash', they added, is made from high-quality silver, shaped with skill and precision. It features elegant engravings typical of Kolhapur's renowned metal work, with motifs that often include floral patterns, deities and traditional designs.

Silofar Panchamrit Kalash gifted by PM Modi to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Silofar Panchamrit Kalash gifted by PM Modi to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The handle of the 'kalash' and the lid are crafted to provide ease of use during religious ceremonies, where 'panchamrit' — a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar — is served, they said.

Mr. Modi had arrived in the Nigerian capital Abuja early Sunday (November 17, 2024) on the first trip to the country by an Indian Prime Minister after a gap of 17 years. He is currently on a five-day tour of three countries and reached Brazil earlier on Monday (Novemeber 18, 2024) to attend the G20 summit.

Published - November 18, 2024 06:54 pm IST

