PM Modi gets 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. He received the first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on March 1.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister shared a picture of himself taking the second dose of the vaccine and said: “Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in.”

The two nurses who administered the vaccine were P. Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.