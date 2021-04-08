National

PM Modi gets 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.   | Photo Credit: Twitter/Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. He received the first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on March 1.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister shared a picture of himself taking the second dose of the vaccine and said: “Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in.”

The two nurses who administered the vaccine were P. Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2021 8:23:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-gets-2nd-dose-of-covid-19-vaccine-at-aiims/article34268984.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY