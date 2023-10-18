PM Modi gave true respect to Dr. Ambedkar, says U.P. CM

October 18, 2023 05:03 am | Updated 12:01 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 17 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the concept of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas (support from all, development for all) aimed at creating an inclusive society for 1.4 billion Indians since the beginning.

“Our nation has followed the guiding principle of ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah Sarve Santu Niramaya’ (May all be happy, may all be free from illness) since the beginning. With the same ideas, Modi ji envisioned ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ for an inclusive society,” the U.P. CM said. Mr. Adityanath, made the statement while addressing a Scheduled Castes (SC) conference organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Hapur.

Mr. Adityanath added that the Union and State government under Mr. Modi’s leadership is doing commendable work for the Scheduled Castes (SC) population and never discriminated on the basis of caste or religion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.P. CM highlighted the initiatives taken by the BJP-government to vindicate the life and work of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. “The Scheduled Castes have played an important role in shaping our society, and Baba Saheb [Dr. Ambedkar] united 1.4 billion population in independent India. Modi Ji developed panchteerth [five sacred sites] associated with Baba Saheb as pilgrimage sites, be it Mhow, Delhi, Mumbai, London or Nagpur and gave true respect to Baba Saheb,” said Mr. Adityanath.

The U.P. CM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 102 development projects worth ₹136 crore at the event, and also distributed certificates to the SC/ST beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Mr. Adityanath also targeted the previous Samajwadi Party government for halting the scholarships of Scheduled Caste students. “In the year 2015-16, the SP government stopped scholarships for SC students and even altered the name of the Language University in Lucknow and a medical college Saharanpur. While we are giving SCs all the benefits and granted land ownership rights to 66 lakh families,” said the U.P. CM.

U.P. BJP State president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V. K. Singh, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore, U.P. Minister Aseem Arun and Lok Sabha member Rajendra Aggarwal were present in the conference.

The conference among SCs in the region of Western U.P. by the BJP holds significance as Dalits consists in sizeable numbers and plays a major role in deciding outcome in at least 10 parliamentary seats.

The BJP has planned for six SC meetings across the state within 20-day period which will be address by Mr. Adityanath and other top State BJP leaders. On October 19, a SC conference is planned in Aligarh, in Kanpur on October 28, in Prayagraj on October 30, on November 2 in Lucknow, and on November 3 in Gorakhpur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.