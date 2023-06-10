ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi fulfilled dreams of middle class: Amit Shah

June 10, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Mr. Shah said the financial condition of the middle class has rapidly ascended in the nine years of the Modi government

PTI

The home minister also said from tax rebates of up to ₹7 lakh to affordable medicines through Janaushadhi and from insurance to cheap travel under UDAAN, Prime Minister Modi has supported the middle class financially all along. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 10 said in the last nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the dreams of the middle class by opening new educational institutions, providing subsidised homes and creating lakhs of jobs.

"PM @narendramodi Ji unveiled an era of #9YearsOfEnabledMiddleClass by realizing their aspirations. Whether it is opening up new educational institutions for their children to excel, handing them over subsidized homes, or creating lakhs of jobs, Modi Ji fulfilled their dreams," he tweeted.

The home minister also said from tax rebates of up to ₹7 lakh to affordable medicines through Janaushadhi and from insurance to cheap travel under UDAAN, Prime Minister Modi has supported the middle class financially all along.

