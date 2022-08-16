PM Modi, French Prez Macron discuss geopolitical challenges, cooperation in civil nuclear energy

PTI New Delhi
August 16, 2022 23:05 IST

French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives, including defence collaboration projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy.  During their telephonic conversation, they also discussed important geopolitical challenges, including those related to global food security, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

India and France have been expressing concern at the risk to the global food security and nutrition in light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In his conversation with Mr. Macron, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his solidarity to him for the ongoing drought and wildfires in France, the statement said.

The leaders reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives, including defence cooperation projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy.  The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together to expand the relationship to new areas of cooperation, the statement said.

On Monday, Mr. Modi had said he was touched by Mr. Macron's greetings on India's Independence Day. India truly cherishes its close relations with France, and their bilateral partnership is for global good, he had said.

