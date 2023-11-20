ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi found time to attend World Cup match in Ahmedabad, yet to visit violence-hit Manipur: Congress

November 20, 2023 06:03 am | Updated 04:56 am IST - New Delhi:

The Congress has been attacking the Prime Minister and the BJP over the situation in the northeastern state which has been seeing violence since May

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles hands over the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy to Australian captain Pat Cummins, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on November 19 took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he found time to attend the Cricket World Cup final match at Ahmedabad, but is yet to visit violence-hit Manipur.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the priorities of the prime minister are clear "PM found time to be at the stadium in Ahmedabad he got named after himself. From tomorrow, he'll be back to abusing and defaming Congress in Rajasthan and Telangana. But still, he hasn't found it fit and proper to visit Manipur that is still tense and suffering. His priorities are clear," Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Congress has been attacking the Prime Minister and the BJP over the situation in the northeastern state which has been seeing violence since May.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US