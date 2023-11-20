HamberMenu
PM Modi found time to attend World Cup match in Ahmedabad, yet to visit violence-hit Manipur: Congress

The Congress has been attacking the Prime Minister and the BJP over the situation in the northeastern state which has been seeing violence since May

November 20, 2023 06:03 am | Updated 06:03 am IST - New Delhi:

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles hands over the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy to Australian captain Pat Cummins, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on November 19 took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he found time to attend the Cricket World Cup final match at Ahmedabad, but is yet to visit violence-hit Manipur.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the priorities of the prime minister are clear "PM found time to be at the stadium in Ahmedabad he got named after himself. From tomorrow, he'll be back to abusing and defaming Congress in Rajasthan and Telangana. But still, he hasn't found it fit and proper to visit Manipur that is still tense and suffering. His priorities are clear," Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Congress has been attacking the Prime Minister and the BJP over the situation in the northeastern state which has been seeing violence since May.

