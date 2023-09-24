ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains

September 24, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - Udaipur

New features introduced on the trains based on passenger feedback include, improvising the seat reclining angle to incorporating deep wash basins to avoid water from splashing out

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off nine Vande Bharat Express trains via videoconferencing, in New Delhi, on September 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The nine Vande Bharat Express trains flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24 have a host of new features incorporated after passengers’ feedback.

From improvising the seat reclining angle to incorporating deep wash basins to avoid water from splashing out, the coach manufacturers have paid attention to minute details.

The railways also rolled out its first orange coloured Vande Bharat Express from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram, a high demand route which now operates two such trains, a senior Indian Railways official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the next two months, nine more orange coloured Vande Bharat Express trains are expected to be rolled out.

New features incorporated

Among the new features introduced on the trains based on passenger feedback are: the seat reclination angle raised from 17.31 degrees to 19.37 degrees, hardness of cushion optimised and the colour of seat in executive class coach changed from red to pleasant blue.

The changes also include improved accessibility of mobile charging point under the seats, extended footrest for seats and magazine bags for executive class coach-end seats as well.

The improved features also include increase in the wash basin depth to avoid splashing of water in lavatories, lighting in toilets improved from 1.5 watts to 2.5 watts, toilet handle given additional bend for improved grip and water tap aerator to better water flow control.

The new features include provision for securing points for wheel chairs of Divyangjan passengers in driving trailer coaches. The new trainsets also have improved air tightness for better airconditioning with insulation over panels, better roller blind fabric with more tear strength with less transparency and smooth touch controls for luggage rack lights by changing from resistive touch to capacitive touch.

The trains also have improved aerosol based fire detection and suppression system inside the coaches.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US