PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat Express trains

September 24, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24 inaugurated nine Vande Bharat Express trains and said that the speed and scale of infrastructure development is matching aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

Speaking via a videoconference, PM Modi said that the popularity of Vande Bharat trains is constantly rising, adding, that over 1,11,00,000 passengers have already travelled in them.

“Twenty five Vande Bharat trains running, now nine more added; that day is not far when these trains will connect all parts of country,” said PM Modi.

“Speed, scale of infrastructure development is matching aspirations of 140 crore Indians,” he added.