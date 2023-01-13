ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi flags off luxury cruise 'MV Ganga Vilas' from Varanasi

January 13, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - Varanasi

Beginning its journey from Varanasi ¬ PM Modi's parliamentary constituency ¬ the cruise will cover 3,200 km over 51 days while navigating through several states before ending its journey at Dibrugarh in Assam

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the world’s longest river cruise with MV Ganga Vilas in Varanasi on 13th January 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January 13, 2022 flagged off the world's longest river cruise ¬ MV Ganga Vilas, which will cover 3,200 km across 27 river systems in five states in India and Bangladesh in 51 days.

MV Ganga Vilas is the first-ever cruise vessel to be made in India and it began its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and will reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh.

‘New age tourism’

The beginning of the cruise service on river Ganga is a landmark moment and it will herald a new age of tourism in India, the Prime Minister said and invited foreign tourists to come to India and explore the vibrancy of the country.

An inside view of the luxury Cruise MV Ganga Vilas. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Modi further said the river cruise will promote tourism and create new job opportunities.

He also said more river cruise systems are being developed in various parts of the country.

According to an official statement, the luxury cruise has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities.

The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey, it added.

As per the statement, MV Ganga Vilas cruise is curated to bring out the best of the country to be showcased to the world.

The 51-day cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including world heritage sites, national parks, river ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.

The journey will give the tourists an opportunity to embark upon an experiential voyage and indulge in the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh, the statement said.

