PM Modi flags off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on board the Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad. People from different walks of life are his co-passengers on this journey, on September 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train at Gandhinagar on September 30, 2022.

Mr. Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. This is the third Vande Bharat train in the country, the other two being run between New Delhi — Varanasi and New Delhi — Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

The new Vande Bharat Express train will run between Gandhinagar and Mumbai, connecting Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The train will run six days a week, except Sunday. The Vande Bharat train 20901, from Mumbai Central will depart at 6.10 am to reach Gandhinagar at 12.30 pm, officials said adding that the return train — 20902 to Mumbai will depart Gandhinagar Capital station at 2.05 pm to reach Mumbai Central at 8.35 pm.

Officials also said that the train with 16 coaches has a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers and will halt at three stations: Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad before reaching Gandhinagar. The new Vande Bharat trains would have improved features including reclining seats, automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, on-demand content with wifi Facility, three-hour battery backup and GPS systems to make travelling safer and more comfortable.

The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023. The trains also has a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system in the roof-mounted package unit (RMPU) for air purification.

As recommended by Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, this system is designed and installed on both ends of RMPU to filter and clean the air free from germs, bacteria, viruses, etc. coming through fresh air and return air.

Travelling in the new trains would be more comfortable in comparison to the two trains that are currently operational. The reason is that the coaches of the new trains will be lighter than those of older trains.

The weight of the train has been reduced by 38 tonnes to 392 tonnes and it can continue functioning even with two feet of flood waters on the tracks. These are made of stainless steel. Due to less weight, the passengers would feel extra comfortable even at high speed .There are automatic gates operated by the pilot. The windows are wide, there is more space for the luggage. The toilet installed will be advanced. Most of the parts of the trains are "Made in India" except for a few small parts. Vande Bharat Express is a new-age train redefining passenger travelling in India."

The Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of superior amenities which will provide passengers with aircraft like travelling experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features including Kavach technology — an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System," CPRO of Western Railway zone, Sumit Thakur said.