PM Modi flags off Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

May 25, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - Dehradun

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the flag-off ceremony of the inaugural run of the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express train, via a video conference, from New Delhi on May 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The world appreciates the way India has strengthened its economy over the past few years despite various challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday (May 25) while flagging off the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express via video conference.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated 100% electrification of railway tracks in the State.

Equipped with state-of-the-art amenities for passengers, the first such train for Uttarakhand reduces the journey time between Dehradun and the national capital to four-and-a-half hours from the six hours and 10 minutes it takes on the Shatabdi Express.

Also read: Not by ‘Vande Bharat’ alone

"Global tourists want to visit India to see the country and understand it. This is a great opportunity for Uttarakhand," the Prime Minister said at the launch.

Addressing the flag-off ceremony, Mr. Modi said he just returned from a tri-nation tour and can say that the whole world looks towards India with great hope.

Uttarakhand and Northeast to receive a Vande Bharat each

"The world appreciates the way India has strengthened its economy over the past few years despite various challenges," he added.

Mr. Modi also mentioned various road and rail projects undertaken in Uttarakhand by the BJP's "double-engine government" to boost connectivity.

He mentioned the efforts underway to upgrade the facilities for Chardham pilgrims through reconstruction projects in Kedarnath and Badrinath, and those aimed at expanding the health infrastructure across the State.

In his speech, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked Mr. Modi for giving yet another facility to the state which will further boost connectivity between the Uttarakhand capital and Delhi.

