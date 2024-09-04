PM Modi failed to protect people of Manipur: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “miserably failed” to protect the people of Manipur and his government has “nothing” to mitigate the cycyle of violence that the State has been caught up in for the past 16 months, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on social media platform X, Mr. Kharge said the turmoil in the State is “another stark addition to the long list of Mr. Modi’s betrayals to the people of India”.

The Congress chief’s comments come days after the latest round of violence that happened, after a four-month pause, on August 1 in the Meitei-dominated Imphal West district. Two people died and several others were injured in the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why has the Manipur CM [N. Biren Singh] made to brazen it out and has not been sacked by you? Is he not culpable in virtually paralysing the State machinery, and making obnoxious statements, now recorded in public domain? A resignation drama was enacted to shamelessly dodge that bullet,” Mr. Kharge said.

“Modiji, why have you been so remorseless? Why have you not bothered to set foot in the State? It is because of your ego that people of all communities are suffering. Your government’s rank incompetency and shamelessness has not been able to start even a fundamental peace process!” he charged.

The Congress chief also targeted Home Minister Amit Shah for being “asleep at the wheel” even as drones were used in the attack in Imphal West. “Even your own BJP leaders and their houses are being attacked. Was the Governor removed because she raised her voice against the deplorable conditions of the relief camps?” the Congress chief asked.

Mr. Kharge said at least 235 people have been killed, countless injured, 67,000 people displaced and “thousands including women and children continue to languish in relief camps with deplorable conditions”.

“Apart from internal turmoil, now a National Security threat also looms large at the borders of Manipur. Pradhan Mantri Modiji, you have miserably failed in protecting the people of Manipur,” Mr. Kharge posted on X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.