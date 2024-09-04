GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi failed to protect people of Manipur: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress president’s comments come days after the latest round of violence after a four-month pause, on August 1 in the Meitei-dominated Imphal West district, left two people dead and several others injured

Updated - September 04, 2024 09:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

File picture of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “miserably failed” to protect the people of Manipur and his government has “nothing” to mitigate the cycyle of violence that the State has been caught up in for the past 16 months, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

In a post on social media platform X, Mr. Kharge said the turmoil in the State is “another stark addition to the long list of Mr. Modi’s betrayals to the people of India”.

The Congress chief’s comments come days after the latest round of violence that happened, after a four-month pause, on August 1 in the Meitei-dominated Imphal West district. Two people died and several others were injured in the attack.

Manipur government forms panel to probe drone attacks

“Why has the Manipur CM [N. Biren Singh] made to brazen it out and has not been sacked by you? Is he not culpable in virtually paralysing the State machinery, and making obnoxious statements, now recorded in public domain? A resignation drama was enacted to shamelessly dodge that bullet,” Mr. Kharge said.

“Modiji, why have you been so remorseless? Why have you not bothered to set foot in the State? It is because of your ego that people of all communities are suffering. Your government’s rank incompetency and shamelessness has not been able to start even a fundamental peace process!” he charged.

The Congress chief also targeted Home Minister Amit Shah for being “asleep at the wheel” even as drones were used in the attack in Imphal West. “Even your own BJP leaders and their houses are being attacked. Was the Governor removed because she raised her voice against the deplorable conditions of the relief camps?” the Congress chief asked.

Manipur drone attack: Looted ammunition said to have been used

Mr. Kharge said at least 235 people have been killed, countless injured, 67,000 people displaced and “thousands including women and children continue to languish in relief camps with deplorable conditions”.

“Apart from internal turmoil, now a National Security threat also looms large at the borders of Manipur. Pradhan Mantri Modiji, you have miserably failed in protecting the people of Manipur,” Mr. Kharge posted on X.

Published - September 04, 2024 09:27 pm IST

Related Topics

Manipur / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.