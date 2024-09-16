PM Modi extends wishes on occasion of Milad-un-Nabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi on Monday (September 16, 2024).

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around.

"In her message to the nation on the occasion President Droupadi Murmu said that Prophet Muhammad had set an example of a human society based on equality. "On the auspicious occasion of Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, I congratulate all the countrymen, especially the Muslim brothers and sisters. Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) has set a wonderful example of a human society based on equality. He has also taught to follow the path of truth with patience. On this occasion, let us all pledge to implement his teachings in practical life and continue to be active for the development of the country," the President said.

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijuju also wished the people on the occasion, "Warm Milad-un-Nabi wishes to all! May this day be filled with joy, love and a renewed spirit of togetherness."

Wishing people on the occasion Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to everyone. May this blessed occasion bring peace, compassion, and prosperity to our lives and foster unity, amity, kindness and harmony among all."Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (SAW).

The Prophet’s birthday is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal, which is the third month according to the Islamic calendar. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Hearty congratulations to everyone on the occasion of ‘Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi’‘.

This year, the festivities started on the evening of Sunday, September 15, 2024, and will conclude on the evening of Monday, September 16, 2024. One of the most essential parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies. The Prophet's birth anniversary is generally marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.