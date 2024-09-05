Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Teachers' Day greetings on Thursday (September 5) and expressed "gratitude to all teachers who shape young minds. The Prime Minister also paid tribute to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

In a post on 'X', the PM said, "Best wishes on #TeachersDay, an occasion to express gratitude to all teachers who shape young minds. Tributes to Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished 'Teacher's Day' to all the teachers and said they not only build the lives of students but also contribute to building a great nation.

In a post on X, he said, "On #TeachersDay, I bow to all the teachers who not only build the lives of their students but also make invaluable contributions to building a great nation."

"On the Jayanti of Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, I bow to the former President of India and extend my heartfelt greetings to all our hard-working teachers."

The Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also conveyed greetings to teachers and offered tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and said, "Hearty greetings to all the teachers who guide the youth of the country and remove their ignorance and respectful tributes #shikssk_divs the eminent educationist, former President 'Bharat Ratna' Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji on his birth anniversary."

"Teachers give us meaningful direction in our lives with their vast knowledge by introducing us not just to bookish knowledge but to the true meaning of life. Let us, on the occasion of Teachers' Day, honour our teachers and pledge to follow the true path shown by them," he added in a post.

Every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5. It's a day dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping their lives of students. The day commemorates with the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888. He was the first Vice-President of the independent India (1952-1962). He was also the second President of India from 1962 to 1967.

Bengal Guv Bose, CM Mamata greet educators on Teachers’ Day

In Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the teaching community on the occasion of Teachers’ Day and described them as “backbone of the society”. Governor C.V. Ananda Bose also extended his wishes to the teachers on this occasion.

“On this auspicious occasion of Teachers’ Day, marking the birth anniversary of the great scholar and the second President of India Dr S. Radhakrishnan, I humbly remember his great legacy and simultaneously express my deepest respect for our entire teaching community,” she posted on X.

“Apart from parents, they are the only ones before whom people bow their heads in respect,” she said.

“Our teachers are our guides, pillars of our inspiration and strength. They are the backbones of our society. We will be always grateful to them for guiding us through our formative years, and even later,” the Chief Minister said in the post. Governor Bose also wished the teachers.

“On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, HG conveys his best wishes and high regards to all teachers,” the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

