PM Modi extends greetings on Eid-ul-Adha as Muslims celebrate across India

Updated - June 17, 2024 10:07 am IST

Published - June 17, 2024 09:57 am IST - New Delhi

Much of Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, India and Bangladesh, observed Eid ul-Adha on Monday

File picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the people and called for harmony and unity in the society.

"Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy," Mr. Modi said on X.

Mosques and several religious sites across the country on Monday were thronged by the devout who gathered to offer namaz on the auspicious occasion.

Much of Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, India and Bangladesh, observed Eid ul-Adha on Monday, while Muslims in other parts of the globe, including Saudi Arabia, Libya, Egypt, and Yemen celebrated the holiday on Sunday.

Eid ul-Adha commemorates the Quranic tale of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice Ismail as an act of obedience to God. Before he could carry out the sacrifice, God provided a ram as an offering. In the Christian and Jewish telling, Abraham is ordered to kill another son, Isaac.

