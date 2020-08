PM Modi extends Eid greetings

Muslim offer Eid prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Saturday, August 1, 2020. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

New Delhi

01 August 2020 09:33 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Eid greetings and hoped that the festival inspires us to create a “just, harmonious and an inclusive” society.

Eid al-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, is being celebrated on Saturday.

“Eid Mubarak. Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society,” the Prime Pinister tweeted.

May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered, he said.