PM Modi extends Eid greetings

Muslim offer Eid prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Muslim offer Eid prayers at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Saturday, August 1, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Eid greetings and hoped that the festival inspires us to create a “just, harmonious and an inclusive” society.

Eid al-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, is being celebrated on Saturday.

“Eid Mubarak. Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society,” the Prime Pinister tweeted.

May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered, he said.

