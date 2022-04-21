PM Modi exhorts civil servants to uphold India's unity, integrity

Prime Minister addresses bureaucrats on the occasion of 15th Civil Services Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the valedictory session and awards ceremony on the occasion of 15th Civil Services Day, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 21. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 21 said India moving from the 75th year of independence to its centenary in 2047 could not be a routine affair and should be a watershed moment for the country.

"Our Amrit Kaal is not just to laud the last seven decades. We may have gone from 70-75 [years of independence] in a routine way ... But from 75 to 2047, India at 100, it cannot be routine.

"Our Amrit Mahotsav should be a watershed. The period of [the next] 25 years should be seen as a single time unit and not as [different] pieces," Mr. Modi said, addressing bureaucrats on the occasion of the 15th Civil Services Day.

Earlier, Mr. Modi conferred the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration-2021 for innovation to the Education Department in Gujarat, Agriculture Department-Ladakh, Department of Defence Production, Department of Land Resources, West Champaran, Bihar; Bongaigaon, Assam; for seamless end-to-end delivery of services without human intervention to Karnataka; New Delhi Municipal Council, for PM Svanidhi Yojana to Varanasi in UP and Anantnag, J&K; for one district, one product to Darbhanga in Bihar and Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh.; for Poshan Abhiyaan to Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Telangana, and Datia in Madhya Pradesh and for Khelo India scheme to Churu in Rajasthan, Bishnupur in Manipur.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister suggested that every week, the award winners could give virtual presentations for about 90 minutes to all the trainees at various training centres across the country.

“One of the schemes may be selected and a person made in-charge for implementation of the successful schemes in the districts that opt for it.

“One-scheme-one-district scheme may be implemented in a competitive manner and successful districts given recognition,” he said.

Stating that the systems should be dynamic, Mr. Modi noted: “When you meet all those officials who had earlier served at the district level, you learn more about the reasons behind the administrative decisions that were taken over a period of time.” Such officials should be recognised during the ongoing Amrit Mahotsav across the country, he added.

Advising the public servants to work towards largely three objectives – to bring a visible change in the life of, and ease of living for, the common man to help them realise their dreams; to develop governance models, modernise them and implement works keeping in view the global perspective, given the changing position of India in the world; and the third and most important responsibility of civil service is to ensure the country’s unity and integrity, even the decisions at the lowest level of governance should be taken from this perspective, the Prime Minister exhorted.

“India First” should be the fundamental yardstick for taking all decisions,” Mr. Modi said.

( With inputs from PTI)