ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi encouraged serious breach of parliamentary privilege by sharing Thakur's speech: Congress

Updated - July 31, 2024 11:34 am IST

Published - July 31, 2024 10:55 am IST - New Delhi

Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh slammed Mr. Thakur for making an apparent reference to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's caste during a discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha

PTI

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh | Photo Credit: PTI

Terming BJP MP Anurag Thakur's speech on the Budget a "highly abusive and unconstitutional tirade", the Congress on July 31 claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged a "serious breach of parliamentary privilege" by sharing it on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read:Parliament Session LIVE updates

Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh slammed Mr. Thakur for making an apparent reference to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's caste during a discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Modi praised Mr. Thakur's speech and said it was a "must hear".

ADVERTISEMENT

Tagging Mr. Modi's post on X, Mr. Ramesh said, "This speech that the non-biological Prime Minister calls a 'must hear' is a highly abusive and unconstitutional tirade - and by sharing it, he has encouraged a serious breach of Parliamentary privilege."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Thakur brought parliamentary discourse to a new low by asking a fellow MP and the leader of opposition about his caste identity, Mr. Ramesh said.

Upon protests from the opposition benches, the Chair, Jagadambika Pal, assured MPs that the comments will be expunged, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read : Gandhi family’s caste martyrdom: Congress hits back at Anurag Thakur

"In a departure from all parliamentary norms -- expunged comments are edited out of videos uploaded online -- Sansad TV has uploaded the unedited speech, and the non-biological Prime Minister has shared and praised it publicly," Ramesh said.

"This is a new and shameful low in the annals of India's parliamentary history. It reflects the BJP-RSS and Mr. Modi's deep-rooted casteism," the Congress leader alleged.

Mr. Thakur's apparent reference to Mr. Gandhi's caste triggered an ugly spat between the opposition and treasury benches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gandhi accused Mr. Thakur of insulting and abusing him during the debate but asserted that he would not seek any apology from the former Union minister.

"Anurag Thakur insulted me and I don't want any apology from him. Abuse or insult me as hard as you can but don't forget we will pass the caste census in this Parliament for sure," the leader of opposition said in the House.

Row over caste census between Opposition, Treasury benches in Parliament

Sharing Mr. Thakur's speech on X on Tuesday, Mr. Modi said. "This speech by my young and energetic colleague Shri Anurag Thakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance." As the row erupted in Parliament, the Congress said the Gandhi family's caste is martyrdom but the BJP-RSS will never understand that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also came down heavily on Mr. Thakur's apparent questioning of Mr. Gandhi's caste in the Lok Sabha.

"A socio-economic caste census is the demand of 80% of the people of this country. Today, it was said in Parliament that those whose caste is not known talk about a caste census," she said in a post in Hindi on X on Tuesday.

Will 80% of India's population be abused in Parliament now, she asked.

"Narendra Modi should clarify whether this happened at his behest," she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US