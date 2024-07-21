Heritage is not just history but a "shared consciousness" of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on July 21 while encouraging people to use the potential of heritage for the betterment of the world and to connect hearts.

In his address at the opening ceremony of the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Mr. Modi also underlined the universality of heritage and said whenever one looks at historical sites, "our mind rises above current geopolitical factors".

India is hosting the key event of the UNESCO for the first time from July 21 to July 31.

Mr. Modi was joined on the dais by Director General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, among others.

Prior to the inauguration, the Prime Minister visited an exhibition at the Bharat Mandapam that showcases some of the artefacts brought back to the country. Till date, more than 350 artefacts have been brought back to the country, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Saturday.

Wearing a saree, the director general of UNESCO was also present along with Mr. Modi during his visit to the exhibition.

In his address at the inaugural ceremony, the Prime Minister spoke of the exhibition and said the return of the ancient artefacts reflects global liberalism and a feeling of respect towards history.

He said the 46th WHC session is taking place in "one of the most ancient living civilisations of the world".

Mr. Modi also lauded the engineering feats that the ancient heritage sites represent, as he cited the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand and the Brihadishvara temple built by the Cholas.

"India's heritage is not just history, it is also science. In India's heritage, one also witnesses a glorious journey of top-notch engineering," he asserted.

The meeting is being attended by more than 2,000 delegates from over 150 countries.

The WHC meets once a year and is responsible for managing all matters pertaining to world heritage sites and deciding on sites to be inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Underlining the significance of heritage, the Prime Minister said, "Heritage is not only history, it is a shared consciousness of humanity. Whenever we look at historical sites, our mind rises above current geopolitical factors."

Mr. Modi encouraged people to "use this potential of heritage for the betterment of the world and use our heritage to connect hearts".

"It is India's clarion call to the world to come together to promote each other's heritage and amplify the spirit of human welfare, encourage tourism and create more job opportunities through the 46th World Heritage Committee meeting," he said.

