PM Modi embarks on final day of meditation in Kanyakumari

Updated - June 01, 2024 11:40 am IST

Published - June 01, 2024 11:30 am IST - Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu)

The Prime Minister performed Surya Arghya at sunrise

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, in Kanniyakumari, on June 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his third and final day of meditation on Saturday, after performing the 'Surya Arghya' during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, officials said.

Mr. Modi carried out 'Surya Arghya,' a ritual associated with spiritual practice involving salutations to the sun.

The PM poured a little water from a traditional, beaker-like small vessel into the sea as an offering (Arghya) and prayed using his prayer beads (Japa mala), they said.

Mr. Modi was clad in saffron and also paid floral tributes to a statue of Swami Vivekananda, they added.

He walked around the mandapam with his 'japa mala' in his hands.

Kanyakumari is famous for its sunrise and sunset and the memorial is located on a tiny islet near the shoreline. At the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the PM embarked on meditation on the evening of May 30 and he is scheduled to complete it on the evening of Saturday.

