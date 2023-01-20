PM Modi distributes appointment letters to 71,000 people as part of Rozgar Mela

January 20, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 20 distributed 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in different government departments and organisations via video-conferencing.

The event was part of the ‘Rozgar Mela’ drive which was announced by him last year to give jobs to 10 lakh people.

Stating that this is the first Rozgar Mela of 2023, Mr. Modi extended congratulations to the newly inducted recruits and their families. He said that in the coming days, lakhs more families are set to get appointments in government jobs, adding that under the NDA government, and BJP-led States, Rozgar Melas are being conducted regularly. “Rozgar Mela has become an identity of our good governance. It is a testament to our commitment towards keeping our promises,” said the Prime Minister

“There was a time when even regular promotions were hampered by various reasons,” he said highlighting transparency in the recruitment process, as a key feature, and added that the process has become streamlined and time-bound.

“Transparency in recruitment and promotion inspires confidence in the youth. This transparency allows them to be prepared for a competitive environment.”

Reminding the recruits that employment in the government field is known as a “service” and not a “job”, Mr. Modi said, “Just like ‘consumer is always right’ our mantra has become ‘citizen is always right’. With Seva Bhav, we can create a positive effect on our citizens.”

The Prime Minister also interacted with recruits of the previous editions seeking their feedback on the online platform iGot Karmayogi. “Self-learning through technology is an opportunity granted to the new generation, don’t let this get away,” he said.

The PMO said it is a step towards fulfilment of Modi’s commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation. The ‘Rozgar Mela’ is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development, it added.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions under the central government like junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspector, sub inspectors, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, grameen dak sevak, Income Tax inspectors, teachers, nurses, doctors, social security officers among others.

(With inputs from PTI)