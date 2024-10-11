ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi discusses trade, cultural linkages with Thai PM on sidelines of ASEAN, East Asia summit

Updated - October 11, 2024 03:31 pm IST - Vientiane

Prime Minister Modi is in Laos on a two-day visit to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on the sidelines of East Asia Summit, in Vientiane, Laos. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday ( October 11, 2024) met his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra and discussed ways to improve trade ties and boost cultural linkages between the two nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Modi is in Laos on a two-day visit to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

PM Modi met PM Shinawatra on the sidelines of the East Asia summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Met PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Lao PDR. Thailand is a deeply valued friend of India’s," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
PM Modi arrives in Laos to attend India-ASEAN, East Asia summits

"Our talks were focused on how to improve trade ties between our nations and to boost cultural linkages. We also see great scope in sectors like defence, shipping, digital innovations and more," he said.

Ms. Shinawatra became Thailand Prime Minister in August this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India / India-ASEAN

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US