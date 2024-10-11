GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi discusses trade, cultural linkages with Thai PM on sidelines of ASEAN, East Asia summit

Prime Minister Modi is in Laos on a two-day visit to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits

Published - October 11, 2024 02:17 pm IST - Vientiane

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on the sidelines of East Asia Summit, in Vientiane, Laos.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on the sidelines of East Asia Summit, in Vientiane, Laos. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday ( October 11, 2024) met his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra and discussed ways to improve trade ties and boost cultural linkages between the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi is in Laos on a two-day visit to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

PM Modi met PM Shinawatra on the sidelines of the East Asia summit.

"Met PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Lao PDR. Thailand is a deeply valued friend of India’s," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi arrives in Laos to attend India-ASEAN, East Asia summits

"Our talks were focused on how to improve trade ties between our nations and to boost cultural linkages. We also see great scope in sectors like defence, shipping, digital innovations and more," he said.

Ms. Shinawatra became Thailand Prime Minister in August this year.

Published - October 11, 2024 02:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.