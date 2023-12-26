ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi discusses maritime security with Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman

December 26, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Over a phone call, the two Prime Ministers ‘exchanged views on the West Asian situation and shared concerns regarding terrorism, violence and the loss of civilian lives’

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman. File | Photo Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of an increased security threat to shipping vessels in the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

“Held a good conversation with Brother HRH Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the future of Strategic Partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. We exchanged views on the West Asian situation and shared concerns regarding terrorism, violence and the loss of civilian lives. Agreed to work together for peace, security and stability in the region,” Mr. Modi said in an announcement. 

The discussion is part of the Indian leadership’s engagement with regional stakeholders in the backdrop of the Israel-Palestinian conflict. “The two leaders emphasised the need for maintaining the maritime security and the freedom of navigation,” a press release by the government said. 

Mr. Modi reiterated India’s “long standing and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue” and called for continued humanitarian aid for the “affected population”. 

