HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi did not think Manipur important enough to visit: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar said that the PM did not consider the issue in Manipur important and was instead addressing election rallies in Madhya Pradesh

August 16, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Sharad Pawar, on August 16, 2023, said that the Centre has been a “mute spectator” of the violence in Manipur.

Sharad Pawar, on August 16, 2023, said that the Centre has been a “mute spectator” of the violence in Manipur. | Photo Credit: PTI

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on August 16 said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not think the situation in Manipur important enough to visit the state.

“Modi government has been a mute spectator to the goings on in the (Manipur) region,” Mr. Pawar told reporters ahead of his public rally in Maharashtra’s Beed district on August 17.

ALSO READ
‘Nothing clandestine about my Pune meeting with Sharad Pawar,’ says nephew Ajit

“The northeast region is important and sensitive. More attention needs to be paid to the areas bordering China,” the former Defence Minister said.

The NCP chief claimed that “things happening and being orchestrated in northeast are extremely dangerous for the country.” “Manipur is an example,” he added.

“PM Modi spoke outside Parliament and gave a three minute video message on day one of the Monsoon session, and also briefly mentioned about Manipur in his lengthy reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion,” he said.

“Modi should go to the northeast and give confidence to the people, but he did not think it important. Instead, he preferred to address election meetings in Madhya Pradesh,” Mr. Pawar said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manipur / Nationalist Congress Party

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.