PM Modi did not mention people's issues in Mann Ki Baat: Congress

Congress leader Pawan Khera on June 30 alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not mention any of the issues people wanted to hear about in his radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister after he addressed the first episode of Mann ki Baat in his third term, Congress' media and publicity head Mr. Khera questioned why he did not mention NEET, the railway accident or the "infrastructure collapses".

Mr. Khera said even though this is Mr. Modi's third term, it is not on his own strength. "The government is walking on crutches. We thought he would say something sensible this time," he said.

"He did not speak on the serious incident that happened at the Delhi airport, in which a person lost his life," Mr. Khera said.

"The Prime Minister did not speak on any issue of people's interest. His method has been to change the agenda. Because everyone is talking about NEET, the scams, to distract attention, you're talking about umbrella from Kerala..." he alleged.

"During the elections, you were pitting the north against the south... Do you think people will forget? What you say during the campaign is the truth, what you are doing now is propaganda," Mr. Khera said.

In his first Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast after assuming office for a third term, Mr. Modi said on Sunday that people expressed their unwavering faith in the country's Constitution and democratic process in the world's biggest polls in which more than 65 crore voters exercised their franchise.

