PM Modi dials W.B. Governor, expresses anguish over law and order situation in State

“PM [Prime Minister Modi] called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at the alarmingly worrisome law and order situation,” W.B. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called up West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar after reports of post poll violence came from the State. Various political parties, including the BJP, the CPI(M) and the Congress have alleged that their cadre were being attacked by victorious Trinamool Congress persons.

“PM (Prime Minister Modi) called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at the alarmingly worrisome law and order situation. I shared grave concerns @PMOIndia given that violence, vandalism, arson, loot and killings continue unabated. Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order,” tweeted Mr Dhankar after the call.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also condemned the violence, tweeting : “Are these reports of gruesome violence in Bengal TMC’s ‘victory celebrations’? Condemnable. Will be resisted and rebuffed. Instead of focusing on combating the pandemic TMC unleashes such mayhem. CPI(M), as always will be with the people to protect, assist, providing relief.”

Congress in charge of West Bengal Jitin Prasada said, “the post poll violence that has been unleashed by the TMC on the Congress workers is unacceptable. Even women and children are not spared. I’m sure the people of West Bengal did not vote for this lawlessness.”

BJP president J P Nadda is expected to visit the homes of the party cadre who have allegedly been victims of violence. In New Delhi, party spokesperson Sambit Patra expressed anger at the killing of four alleged BJP workers in the State. “Mamata ji, you have won and everyone has congratulated you for it. You are a woman and a daughter of Bengal. Aren’t the women who are being raped and killed daughters of Bengal? Do they deserve this” he asked. At the same presser Anirban Ganguly, who was the BJP candidate from the Bolpur constituency, said that “whoever had voted for the TMC should ask the party whether what is happening is right?”