PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pay tributes to fallen soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

July 26, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST - New Delhi

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 paid tributes to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war.

Kargil Vijay Diwas brings to the fore the bravery of India's unparalleled warriors who will always remain a source of inspiration to the people of the country, the Prime Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Jai Hind," Modi said.

Rajnath Singh pays homage to Kargil heroes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 26 visited the Kargil War Memorial here and paid tributes to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the 1999 war.

Mr. Singh laid a wreath at the memorial.

The Indian Army had launched a fierce counterassault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India’s victory over Pakistan.

