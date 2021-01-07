PM Modi dedicates Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to nation

Chandigarh

07 January 2021 13:06 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 7 dedicated the 306-km New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) to the nation.

Through videoconferencing, Mr. Modi also flagged off the world’s first double-stack long-haul 1.5-km-long container train hauled by electric traction from New Ateli-New Kishangarh.

On this occasion, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were also present.

The New Rewari-New Madar section of the WDFC is situated in Haryana — approximately 79 km in Mahendragarh and Rewari districts — and Rajasthan — approximately 227 km in Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Nagaur and Alwar districts.