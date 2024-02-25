PM Modi dedicates five AIIMS, inaugurates multiple development projects from Rajkot

February 25, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Rajkot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25 inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹48,100 crore, in Rajkot.

In a significant step towards strengthening tertiary health care in the country, PM Modi dedicated to the nation five All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh).

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation more than 200 Health Care Infrastructure Projects worth more than ₹11,500 crore across 23 States /UTs. The Prime Minister dedicated the Medical College of JIPMER at Karaikal, Puducherry and the 300-bed Satellite Centre of Post Graduate Institute of Medical and Educational Research (PGIMER) in Sangrur, Punjab, among others.

In addition to these, under the National Health Mission and Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), the Prime Minister also inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of 115 projects.

In a step to boost the production of renewable energy in the region, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of various renewable energy projects including the 300 MW Bhuj-II Solar power project; Grid Connected 600 MW Solar PV Power Project; Khavda Solar Power Project; 200 MW Dayapur-II Wind Energy Project among others.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the New Mundra- Panipat pipeline project worth over ₹9000 crore. Strengthening the road and rail infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister dedicated doubling of the Surendranagar- Rajkot Rail line; four laning of Bhavnagar — Talaja (Package-I) of old NH-8E; Pipli-Bhavnagar (Package-I) of NH-751. He also laid the foundation stone of six laning with paved shoulder of Samakhiyali to Santalpur section of NH-27, among others.