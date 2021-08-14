PM Modi declares August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’

NEW DELHI

14 August 2021 11:24 IST

He says it is in memory of struggles and sacrifices of people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday declared August 14 will be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ to acknowledge the pain undergone by Indians due to the partition of India in 1947.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he tweeted, “Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”.

He added that the day, remembered for India’s partition into two countries, India and Pakistan, would remind Indians of the need to “remove the poison of social divisions”.

“May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment,” he tweeted.

While no details were shared on any memorial events to be held on the day, the announcement comes on the eve of India’s 75th Independence anniversary. A year-long series of events connected to the anniversary, ‘Amrit Mahotsav,’ has been lined up, including recording the national anthem by ordinary citizens and uploading them on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website.