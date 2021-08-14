National

PM Modi declares August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday declared August 14 will be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ to acknowledge the pain undergone by Indians due to the partition of India in 1947.

That time in history when Partition happened.

That time in history when Partition happened.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu archives

 

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he tweeted, “Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”.

He added that the day, remembered for India’s partition into two countries, India and Pakistan, would remind Indians of the need to “remove the poison of social divisions”.

“May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment,” he tweeted.

While no details were shared on any memorial events to be held on the day, the announcement comes on the eve of India’s 75th Independence anniversary. A year-long series of events connected to the anniversary, ‘Amrit Mahotsav,’ has been lined up, including recording the national anthem by ordinary citizens and uploading them on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website.


