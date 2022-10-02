PM Modi conveys condolences to U.S. President over loss of lives in Hurricane Ian

The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian has risen to 47.

PTI New Delhi
October 02, 2022 10:06 IST

A sign placed by a resident asks that a boat that landed on their lawn during Hurricane Ian please be removed, as debris and items ruined by flooding are laid out on the curb, in south Fort Myers, Fla., on October 1, 2022 | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2022 conveyed his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to US President Joe Biden over the loss of lives and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwest Gulf Coast of Florida as a major Category 4 hurricane earlier in the week before crossing the peninsula out over the Atlantic Ocean and then striking the U.S. Southeast seacoast as a Category 1 hurricane.  The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian has risen to 47.

"My sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to @POTUS @JoeBiden for the loss of precious lives and devastation caused by Hurricane Ian," Modi tweeted.  "Our thoughts are with the people of the United States in these difficult times," the prime minister said.

