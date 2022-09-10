PM Modi conveys condolences and congratulations to Britain PM Liz Truss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his new British counterpart — Prime Minister Liz Truss on September 10, 2022, according to the government and Downing Street. This is their first phone call since Ms Truss assumed office on Tuesday and since Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday.

The Prime Minister congratulated Ms Truss on her appointment.

“He also appreciated her contributions to the India-UK bilateral relationship in her previous roles as Trade Secretary and Foreign Secretary. Both leaders committed to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UK,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs MEA) said.

The two leaders discussed the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 – a multi-dimensional framework for further engagement between the two countries, according to the MEA readout. They also discussed a free trade deal currently being hammered out, defence and security as well as people to people ties , the MEA said.

The Prime Minister offered his condolences on the Queen’s passing, both sides said.

“The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Modi for his heartfelt condolences, which he said were on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians,” Downing Street said a statement that it sent to The Hindu.

“The leaders acknowledged the grief felt by the many people of the UK and India, and paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen’s lifetime of service,” the Downing Street statement said, adding that the two leaders looked forward to meeting soon.

The government has declared a day of nation-wide mourning on Sunday for the Queen.