PM Modi conveys condolences and congratulations to Britain PM Liz Truss

The government has declared a day of nation-wide mourning on Sunday for the Queen.

Sriram Lakshman
September 10, 2022 20:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his new British counterpart — Prime Minister Liz Truss on September 10, 2022, according to the government and Downing Street. This is their first phone call since Ms Truss assumed office on Tuesday and since Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prime Minister congratulated Ms Truss on her appointment.

“He also appreciated her contributions to the India-UK bilateral relationship in her previous roles as Trade Secretary and Foreign Secretary. Both leaders committed to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UK,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs MEA) said.

The two leaders discussed  the  implementation of the Roadmap 2030 – a multi-dimensional framework for further engagement between the two countries, according to the MEA readout. They also discussed a free trade deal currently being hammered out, defence and security as well as people to people ties , the MEA said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Watch | Who is Liz Truss?

The Prime Minister offered his condolences on the Queen’s passing, both sides said.

“The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Modi for his heartfelt condolences, which he said were on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians,” Downing Street said a statement that it sent to The Hindu.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The leaders acknowledged the grief felt by the many people of the UK and India, and paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen’s lifetime of service,” the Downing Street statement said, adding that the two leaders looked forward to meeting soon.

The government has declared a day of nation-wide mourning on Sunday for the Queen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
United Kingdom
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app