PM Modi convenes first meeting of National Research Foundation’s governing body

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) convened the first meeting of the Governing Board of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

During the meeting, Mr. Modi said that a new beginning had been made, according to an official statement. The PM stressed on the need to identify and remove obstacles in the country’s research ecosystem. There was a need to set big targets, focus on attaining them, and on doing path-breaking research. Mr. Modi said that research ought to be focussed on finding new solutions to existing problems. He emphasised that problems might be global in nature but their solutions must be localised in accordance with Indian needs.

During the meeting, the governing body decided to launch a programme in the ‘hub and spoke mode’ by pairing universities where research is at nascent stage with top tier established institutions in mentorship mode. They also discussed several areas of strategic interventions by the ANRF, which include the global positioning of India in key sectors, aligning R&D with national priorities, promoting inclusive growth, capacity building, driving scientific advances and innovation ecosystems, as well as bridging the gap between academic research and industrial applications through industry-aligned translational research.

The ANRF was conceived as a funding body to galvanise science and engineering research in the country. It was conceived as a step-up over existing funding arrangements and meant to encourage research funding to State universities, and to have private industry participate more actively in funding basic research and development.

The ANRF aims to establish a ₹50,000 crore corpus with ₹36,000 crore of it coming in from non-government sources. For the current financial year, the ANRF has been earmarked ₹2,000 crore in the Union Budget.

However, despite these aims, the governing body of the ANRF, which met with Mr. Modi, has no participation from Indian industry or State universities. The Hindu pointed this out on July 4, when the list of members was unveiled. While there are provisions to include more members, the list of members, as of Tuesday, remains unmodified.

The 15-member Governing Board, as notified by the Ministry of Science and Technology, has only one industrialist — Romesh Wadhwani, an American billionaire of Indian origin and former CEO and chairperson of the Symphony Technology Group. There are two other Americans with Indian roots — Manjul Bhargava, Professor, Princeton University, U.S.; and Subra Suresh, Professor at Large, Brown University and former head of the U.S. National Research Foundation, from which the ANRF draws inspiration.

