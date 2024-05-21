PM Modi contradicts himself a day after giving an interview: Jairam Ramesh

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on May 21 attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he contradicted himself a day after giving interviews. He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on corruption during an interview with PTI.

“You’ve put Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal in jail but why are Adani and Ambani out? You yourself are publicly saying that they are taking a tempo full of black money and giving it to the Congress party. This is what he said. There’s a pattern in the last one week, Prime Minister gives an interview and the next day he contradicts what he says in the interview. Something is happening to him, he’s not well, he needs treatment,” Mr. Ramesh said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also claimed the INDIA bloc was going to do very well in Uttar Pradesh.

“We’re seeng a dramatic turn around in Uttar Pradesh...the road to Delhi is through Uttar Pradesh because 80 seats come from Uttar Pradesh. The response which public gave to Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, people were coming out, youth and women were coming out, ST, SC were coming out. I think there’s been complete disenchantment and disilusionment with the Prime Minister. People are just fed up with him. He’s tired, jaded and faded,” he said.

