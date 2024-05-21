GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

PM Modi contradicts himself a day after giving an interview: Jairam Ramesh

“Something is happening to him, he’s not well, he needs treatment,” Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Updated - May 21, 2024 03:09 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 02:51 pm IST

PTI
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on May 21 attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he contradicted himself a day after giving interviews. He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on corruption during an interview with PTI.

“You’ve put Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal in jail but why are Adani and Ambani out? You yourself are publicly saying that they are taking a tempo full of black money and giving it to the Congress party. This is what he said. There’s a pattern in the last one week, Prime Minister gives an interview and the next day he contradicts what he says in the interview. Something is happening to him, he’s not well, he needs treatment,” Mr. Ramesh said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also claimed the INDIA bloc was going to do very well in Uttar Pradesh.

“We’re seeng a dramatic turn around in Uttar Pradesh...the road to Delhi is through Uttar Pradesh because 80 seats come from Uttar Pradesh. The response which public gave to Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, people were coming out, youth and women were coming out, ST, SC were coming out. I think there’s been complete disenchantment and disilusionment with the Prime Minister. People are just fed up with him. He’s tired, jaded and faded,” he said.

Related Topics

India / India / national politics / politics / politics (general) / Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.