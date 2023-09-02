ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi congratulates Tharman on election as Singapore president

September 02, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - New Delhi

Tharman Shanmugaratnam scored a landslide victory in the presidential election

Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam gestures to supporters after polling has concluded during the presidential election in Singapore on September 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2 congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his election as president of Singapore.

He said on X, "I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership.

Mr. Tharman scored a landslide victory in the presidential election held on Friday.

The 66-year-old Singaporean economist, who is of Indian origin economist, will be Singapore's ninth president. He won the election with a vote share of 70.4%.

