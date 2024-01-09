PM Modi congratulates Sheikh Hasina on election victory in Bangladesh

January 09, 2024 02:18 am | Updated 02:18 am IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called up Sheikh Hasina, who was re-elected Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and congratulated her on her victory in the January 7 election.

“Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the parliamentary elections...we are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh,” Mr. Modi announced on social media platform X.

“Honourable Indian Prime Minister called our Honourable Prime Minister at 6.45 pm and greeted on her victory,” Assistant Press Secretary to the Prime Minister M.M. Emrul Kayas told state-run news channel BSS.

The news channel said Mr. Modi has congratulated the people of Bangladesh on holding the general election. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in response thanked Prime Minister Modi.

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Verma called on Prime Minister Hasina earlier in the day and congratulated her on the election victory.

Apart from Mr. Modi, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk also called up Ms. Hasina and congratulated her. Chinese ambassador to Dhaka Yao Wen met the Prime Minister and conveyed Beijing’s greetings on her victory in the just-concluded election.