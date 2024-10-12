PM Modi congratulates RSS on its 100 year journey

Congratulating the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as it entered its centenary year on Saturday (October 12), Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s speech as a “must listen”, in what may signal the PM’s desire to resolve any question of differences between the BJP and its ideological mothership. The speech attacked parties practising “alternative politics” and urged Hindus to stay united.

The RSS was founded in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on the occasion of Vijayadashami in 1925.

“My heartfelt congratulations and infinite best wishes to all the volunteers on this historic milestone of their uninterrupted journey. This resolve and dedication for Maa Bharati will inspire every generation of the country and will also fill new energy in realizing ‘Developed India’,” Mr. Modi said in a post on X, linking to a video of the RSS chief’s Vijayadashami speech, and terming it a ‘must’ for all to listen to.

‘Hindus unite’

Mr. Bhagwat, in his annual Dussehra speech, exhorted Hindus in India and in other countries to remain united to save themselves from the attacks of the wicked. Without naming any specific party, he made a sharp attack against the Opposition, saying that there are some political parties which keep the country’s interests in a secondary position after their own selfish interests.

“If the harmony of society and the pride and integrity of the nation are considered secondary in the competition among parties, then in such party politics, their modus operandi is to stand in support of one party and advance their destructive agenda in the name of ‘alternative politics’,” the RSS chief said.

BJP-RSS ties had openly soured during the Lok Sabha election earlier this year, when BJP chief J.P. Nadda said in an interview that the party does not need the RSS any more, upsetting the RSS’s workers on the ground. On public platforms, the RSS accepted its differences with the BJP, but refused to resort to mud-slinging, instead saying it was a “family matter” which both organisations would aim to address amicably.

