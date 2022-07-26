PM Modi congratulates new Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

The Hindu Bureau July 26, 2022 16:56 IST

PM Modi said that India would continue to be supportive of the quest of the people of Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Ranil Wickremesinghe for being elected as Sri Lanka’s new President. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

PM Modi said that India would continue to be supportive of the quest of the people of Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Ranil Wickremesinghe on July 25 on being sworn-in as Sri Lanka's President and reiterated that India would continue to be supportive of the quest of the people of the island nation for stability and economic recovery, through established democratic means, institutions, and constitutional framework. In a congratulatory letter, Mr. Modi said that he looked forward to working closely with Mr. Wickremesinghe for the mutual benefit of people and strengthening the age-old, close and friendly relations between India and Sri Lanka. PM @narendramodi sent a congratulatory letter to H.E President @RW_UNP on his election. PM reiterated that 🇮🇳 will continue to be supportive of the quest of the people of 🇱🇰 for stability and economic recovery, through established democratic means, institutions and (1/2) — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) July 26, 2022 "You have assumed the high office at a critical time for Sri Lanka. I hope your tenure will nurture economic stabilization as well as fulfill the aspirations of all citizens of Sri Lanka," Mr. Modi said. Mr. Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's eighth President on July 21 amid an unprecedented economic crisis. The six-time Prime Minister easily won the secret ballot of lawmakers on July 20 to finish the term of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country after protesters stormed his residence last week and resigned.



Our code of editorial values